Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Kenya Moore has a lot of free time on her hands as she enters the next phase of her life.

Moore shared the image above as she and her growing baby bump posed with husband, Marc Daly, stating:

So happy to share this journey with my love. The ultrasounds, the mood swings, seeing our baby moving and dancing, and the laughs. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.

#worththewait #love #family #babydaly #joy #babybump #babydaly

Meanwhile, about four members of #TeamTwirl were spotted “protesting” outside of Bravo offices.

Photos + Videos below…

A handful of Kenya’s most loyal supporters were spotted protesting outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the building that houses the network bigwigs:

For the record, my sources have been claiming for months that it’s a wrap for Kenya and it should be apparent since the season is currently in production and the cast has clearly ‘twirled on’ without her.

On a related note, Nene Leakes basically confirmed that Kenya is now a lady of leisure in her late night instagram rant as she addressed criticism about not extending Kenya an invite.