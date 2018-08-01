Welp… Delta Airlines has issued a response regarding the recent incident involving Tamar Braxton.

A few days ago, Tamar’s sister Towanda shared an angry post accusing the popular airline with racial profiling but soon deleted it after being dragged in her comments (click HERE if you missed that).

Delta says that the pilot was merely responding to some “unusual behavior” from Braxton and those she was traveling with.

Details below…

A Delta representative issued the following statement to Fox News:

“It’s crucial for the safety of every flight for customers to be willing and able to follow crew instructions. When these customers exhibited some unusual behavior and refused to acknowledge our flight attendant’s instructions, the captain addressed them directly to ensure the safety and security of the entire flight.”

According to the airline, Tamar and others she was flying with requested to deplane – which they were allowed – but refused to take their belongings with them off the plane, which is a federal violation and sparked safety concerns.

Though Delta Air Lines said the response of the pilot and flight crew was out of an abundance of caution and to keep the flight from being delayed, the carrier is investigating the allegations of discrimination and said it is reviewing reports.

What are your thoughts about Tamar’s sticky situation?