One half of the popular hip-hop group, City Girls, is battling her baby daddy in court for violating a restraining order by harassing, stalking and threatening her.

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, recently filed new documents accusing her ex of calling her on the phone and harassing her. Wiggins allegedly threatened to snatch her hair extensions and/or wigs off her head.

Never threaten a black woman’s hair and/or weave… PERIOD!

Details below…

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Brownlee claims her baby daddy, Jai Wiggins has been calling her on the phone and making threats over social media, allegedly threatening to snatch her hair extensions out of her head.

The former couple has a tumultuous history, that includes allegations of domestic violence. Going back to 2015, Yung Miami detailed multiple instances where Wiggins allegedly punched and yelled obscenities at her. In one case, she claims he ripped her wig off of her head during a tirade. The last, and possibly most violent incident happened in October 2015 when Wiggins allegedly pulled Yung Miami out of a car and repeatedly punched her in the face and head. Police were called during that fight and the rapper claims she was transported to a hospital for facial injuries, which included a contusion to her eye and cuts to her lips and face. The hip-hop star was eventually granted a longterm protective order against Wiggins, which required him to stay 500 yds away from the rapper, as well as attend a program on domestic violence prevention.

Yung Miami has sole custody of the couple’s son and the rising star has also accused Wiggins of violating a court order by refusing to provide for his child.

City Girls are signed to Atlanta-based Quality Control Records, the same label as Migos, Young Thug, Li’l Yachty, and Cardi B. They were hot on the rise earlier this Summer when their hood anthems begin to make waves online.

Unfortunately the group has hit a roadblock as they have been plagued with legal drama. The other half of the duo, J.T. recently began serving a 2 year sentence for identity theft.

#FREEJT PERIODDDDD! ❤️ A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on Jul 29, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT