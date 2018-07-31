LeBron James has learned about the value of an education, and how important it is to break poverty cycles.

The NBA’s biggest star, who recently left Cleveland for the Lakers, gave back to his community in a big way yesterday as 240 at-risk third- and fourth-graders started at the ‘I Promise’ School in Akron, Ohio.

The I Promise School is a public, non-charter school, just like the ones James attended as a child, but it seeks to offer all the things kids growing up like James did need to succeed.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is the top donor and worked with Akron Public Schools to meet all its standards and regulations. The staff has been trained to not only attend to the children’s education, but also the outside factors that might interfere with that education.

