I Said What I Said! #RHOA Nene Leakes Clarifies Shady ‘Street Code’ Instagram Post… (VIDEO)

I Said What I Said! #RHOA Nene Leakes Clarifies Shady ‘Street Code’ Instagram Post… (VIDEO)

Instagram Flexin: Cardi B. Wants You To Know She Paid CASH For His & Hers Lamborghinis…

Instagram Flexin: Cardi B. Wants You To Know She Paid CASH For His & Hers Lamborghinis…

WTF?!? Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr, Says She Should Be Forgiven For Racist ‘Mistake’… (VIDEO)

WTF?!? Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr, Says She Should Be Forgiven For Racist ‘Mistake’… (VIDEO)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3