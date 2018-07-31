I Said What I Said! #RHOA Nene Leakes Clarifies Shady ‘Street Code’ Instagram Post… (VIDEO)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit the net late last night to provide a bit of commentary about her controversial ‘Street Code’ IG post.

The post, which mentions the lifelong adage ‘don’t bite the hand that feeds you,‘ drew quite a bit of skepticism from fans who felt that Nene was subliminally shading newly unemployed mother to be Kenya Moore.

Details below…

It speaks VOLUMES about your character! Basically your saying 🖕🏾you and that’s how you get F’d up👊🏾 just sayin what the steeets said🤷🏾‍♀️😂 #streettalk #respectthecode #dontshootthemessanger

Nene posted the meme above with the following caption:

Many assumed that the OG ‘housewife’ was shading either Kenya Moore or Sheree Whitfield, whose peaches were snatched shortly after the season 10 reunion show filming, but Nene hit the net to dispute her detractors.

We’re shooting a show. I don’t have anything to do with the cast. Whoever they have on this show is the people we work with. The message isn’t about anyone in particular but put it like this… a hit dog will holler.

The the video above, Nene addresses criticism over Kenya being noticeably absent from her recent couple’s night out , stating:

She continues…

I have no issues with Kenya and as far as I know she has no issue with me. Whether Kenya is shooting housewives or not has nothing to do with me. Each one of these girls works their own contract out and I have nothing to do with it. I don’t have anything to do with who comes to this show or leaves this show… I actually left the show at one point.

What are your thoughts about Nene’s late night chat fest?