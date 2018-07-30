WTF?!? Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr, Says She Should Be Forgiven For Racist ‘Mistake’… (VIDEO)

Mo’Nique is at it again y’all. The Academy-award winning actress recently appeared on KTLA5 morning show to promote an upcoming show and decided to show support to Rosanne Barr on the heels of her controversial statements.

“Roseanne Barr is my sister. And my universal sister. And what I won’t do, Sam, is throw her away for making a mistake. We all did things baby we wish we could take back and swallow, and say, ‘Oh!’ But when you’re in the public eye, you can’t. And it’s out there. But to put the title of racist out there, I can only share my experience with Roseanne. ”

[Sidebar: “Sisters In Comedy”, that might actually make a decent name for the tour that Mo’Nique is praying for… but I digress. ]

Mo’Nique goes on to speak about how Roseanne supported her during her days at BET and appeared on ‘The Mo’Nique Show’ when there were big name black celebrities who chose not to appear on the show.

Watch Mo’Nique explain it below…

Mo’Nique recalls some advice that Barr gave her “They’re going to call you difficult. And they’re going to call you the ‘B’ word.” Monique offers Roseanne her support and a ticket to her next show

“I remember when I had the Mo’Nique Show, and there were big, major black superstar talent that had white representatives and they told their talent, ‘That show is too black and we really don’t want you to go on there,'” Mo’Nique said. “But there was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me. And they didn’t hear the conversation when the cameras wasn’t rolling. That woman was giving me some beautiful words.”.

Sam Rubin then asks Monique about the ongoing drama that is her career, “Let’s talk about another ‘B’ word. “Blackballed. Do you feel you were blackballed?” And then of course Mo’Nique goes into her gripe about Tyler Perry and Oprah.

Chile please! I find it interesting how Mo’Nique is calling for forgiveness for Rosanne’s racist attitude but has held a grudge for years against Oprah, Tyler and Lee Daniels.

Has Mo’Nique even been watching Roseanne’s appearances lately? Check out Barr’s official statement and rant from her YouTube channel where she blames her misfortune on being “punished” for voting for 45:

And her recorded outburst, where she reiterates her position that she isn’t racist:

And on Fox News’ Hannity where she continued slinging disses at Valerie Jarrett:

Did Mo’Nique make a mistake in openly supporting Roseanne?

