Instagram Flexin: Cardi B. Wants You To Know She Paid CASH For His & Hers Lamborghinis…

Cardi B. & her husband Offset hit the net this past weekend to show off their matching his and hers Lamborghini.

The hot new mom revealed her post-baby body in a tight white shirt paired with burgundy joggers as she and Offset posed casually on the new whips.

The comments section soon proved to be a battle field as many speculated that the young couple were renting their new rides. As if on cue, Cardi responded by posting her bank statement as proof that on July 27, 2018 she withdrew $548,736.97 cash for the purchase.

Details below…

Cardi B shared her good fortune with fans in the post above as she and Offset posed on coordinating colored vehicles.

Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador #His&Hers #kultureparents 💚💚💙💙

The new parents were quickly criticized for ‘blowing money fast’ on the pricey vehicles, which aren’t very family friendly. Fans then assumed that the cars were leased to which Cardi responded:

Wait what happened I leased what? When you go to Wells Fargo and withdraw you [sic] whole car payment. Don’t play with me.

When people began to criticize the fact that she spend half a million on cars, Cardi responded again:

For the record, Cardi and her newborn will have plenty of time to speed around town in her new ride now that she’s decided to sit out of her Bruno Mars tour.