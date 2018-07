Bow Wow and his girl friend Kyomi partied it up alongside Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera at Atlanta’s Revel Nightclub a few days ago.

The Thursday night event, sponsored by Mr. Plush drew out several of Atlanta’s finest, including Future’s baby mama, Brittany Mealy.

Photos below…

Bow Wow and Kyomi

Waka Flock and Tammy Rivera

Brittany Mealy

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)