What Divorce??? Fans of Married To Medicine Praise Dr. Simone & Cecil Whitmore For Staying Together…

Dr. Simone of Married to Medicine and her husband Cecil Whitmore shocked fans and castmates back in January when they dropped the news of a pending divorce after 21 years of marriage (click HERE if you missed that).

Simone had a change of heart shortly after the taping and it seems that the couple has managed to work it out with the help of marital counseling.

Details below…

Dr. Simone, 50, revealed to PEOPLE last March that she and her husband would try counseling before throwing in the towel.

“We agreed we would get in counseling and stay in counseling to see if we could work it out. For me, I’m not going back to the way it was. Neither one of us were happy. So we can’t go back to the old dysfunctional relationship that we had. I won’t do it. We’re trying to establish something new — something better — that’s fulfilling for both of us where we are both feeling love and enjoying one another’s company.”

Fans of the couple are also encouraging them to stay together.

It seems that counseling has worked and the relationship is on the mend. The couple has been spotted out numerous times over the past few months and seem to be happier than ever.







While the reality show curse dodged at least ONE couple. Dr. Simone’s castmate Quad Webb-Lunceford’s bitter divorce is still ongoing. But I digress.

I salute Dr. Simone and her husband Cecil Whitmore for seeking the guidance they needed to keep their family intact.