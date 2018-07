Beyoncé has shared a new photo of the toddlers, Sir and Rumi Carter and my how time files!!!

The Carters embarked on a family vacation in Capri, Italy during a break in their On The Run II Tour.

Beyonce shared the family photos of their European vacation via her personal website, including several of husband Jay-Z and 6-year old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Photos below…