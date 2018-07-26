Tamar Braxton Flaunts Mystery Man! Is It Over For Tamar & Vince? (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Uh oh… has Tamar Braxton been caught slipping?

Word on the curb is that Tamar has acquired some hot young man meat to keep her busy while she and husband Vince Herbert figure out their situation.

As you know, the couple has been going through a series of public domestic dispute over the past few months (click HERE to refresh your memory) and many seem to feel that Tamar has decided to move on.

Details below…

The body language in the images seem to indicate there’s an intimate connection between the two, but it’s all circumstantial, right?







Well, apparently Tamar wants you to know that she’s still craving dark chocolate.

🤤💦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

What are your thoughts about Tamar Braxton’s ‘mystery’ man?

Is it over for Tamar & Vince?