A photo of a 5-year old Nigerian girl has gone viral and many have labeled her as “the most beautiful girl in the world”.

The pictures of the young girl posted by a lifestyle-and-wedding photographer has caused a huge stir on social media.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa posted the photo of a 5 year-old girl identified as Jare, on social media in the following posts:

Bamuyiwa explained that by positioning Jare in a more mature pose, she illustrated the intersection between child and adulthood.

“I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless !”

What are your thoughts bout little “Jare”?