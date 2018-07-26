Kelly Rowland is proving that she’s a solid friend.

The 37-year-old Destiny’s Child alum recently payed tribute to her friend Demi Lovato on her mind in the wake of the singer’s apparent overdose.

Rowland and Lovato’s friendship dates back to 2013, when the two were judges on the American version of The X Factor. Kelly hit the net yesterday to reveal she’d gotten identical body art in honor of Lovato, who is currently recovering from a reported drug overdose.

Photos below…

On Wednesday, Rowland shared an image online of a lion tattoo, which she temporarily inked on her own hand while at Refinery 29’s 29 Rooms event in Chicago.

“Got you on my mind,” Rowland wrote of her friend. “I love you.”

Lovato got her tattoo permanently inked on her hand last April after leaving the Time 100 gala in New York City. Kelly’s which covers most of the top of Rowland’s hand, is nearly an exact replica.

Kelly and Demi most recently reunited in October at the 2017 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, where Rowland presented Lovato with the Advocate Award honoring her openness concerning her personal battle with bipolar disorder.

“Honesty has shaped my life and even at times it’s been been painful,” Lovato said at the ceremony, Reuters reported. “I’ve felt vulnerable — it’s been scary — but I knew that it was important to me to share my story with others in hopes that it would prevent them from going down the same road with addictions, or people that needed someone to look up to with bipolar disorder, which is something that I have and I’m not ashamed of it. In fact, I’m proud.” “I want to say to everyone that’s out there, to never give up, never stop fighting, no matter what you’re going through in your personal life,” she continued. “Everybody has struggles, and there’s someone in the world that can relate to you just so you’re not alone, just know that the more you talk about your issues and the things that you’ve gone through the more you can help others and that’s what’s really important is sharing life experiences with other people on this planet.”







Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following an incident at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Her publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

What are your thoughts about Kelly Rowland’s thoughtful tribute to her friend?