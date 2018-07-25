Bye Ashy!!! Kenya Moore Confirms #RHOA Departure… (I Told You So)

Pour out a lil’ liquor team twirl cause Kenya Moore is no longer an Atlanta “housewife”.

I told y’all months ago that Kenya’s peach was snatched shortly after the season 10 reunion show as she was NOT invited back to the cast and my story NEVER changed.

Moore played her fans by presenting the illusion that she was still in negotiations, however the door was closed weeks ago.

It’s official. Kenya Moore will not be returning to the popular reality show despite her statements to the contrary.

It’s been amusing to watch several ‘pro-Kenya’ blawgs scurrying to change their story each week as Moore threw out hints that weren’t every accurate.

Nevertheless, Kenya has now confirmed what I’ve been telling you guys for months. She’s not a ‘housewife’ anymore. Moore decided to share her plight with fans in a rare moment of transparency on social media.

When asked about returning for season 11, Kenya reponds… “nope… was never offered a friend role, just friend $ to do the same job and show family and baby story.” She also claims to have options now that “negotiations” have stalled.

There have been reports that Kenya was offered a 90% pay cut to return to the show, but the truth of the matter is that Kenya wasn’t picked up for next season. PERIOD.

As previously reported, the former beauty queen was totally caught off guard and has been begging and pleading with Bravo execs to bring her back in a full time capacity.

Kenya has been leading “team twirl” down a rabbit hole to nowhere since May by claiming she’s “negotiating” and she’s still feeding fairy tales to hopefuls online.

Kenya’s dishonesty came back to bite her in a big way and there’s really no turning back at this point. The RHOA franchise had already planned to make budget cuts in order to bring on fresh meat and Kenya’s actions over season 10 made her first on the chopping block.

It’s unfortunate for Kenya now that she has a baby on the way, but no one is indispensable. (Just ask NeNe… and Phaedra… and Sheree.)

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s confirmation?

Will you miss her on the show?