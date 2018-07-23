R. Kelly is totally trolling with his new song and has pulled an OJ Simpson on y’all with a 19-minute track, entitled “I admit”.

The song, which he dropped via Instagram, isn’t really much of a confession but it seems that many have already made it just that.

In the track, Kelly addresses several of the controversies surrounding him, including pedophilia accusations, his alleged sex cult and the #MuteRKelly movement.

The lyrics of the song are clearly intended to confuse, and while there are a few things R. Kelly admits to in his new song, he repeatedly denies the allegations of sexual assault that have been leveled against him throughout his career — including those relating to his alleged “sex cult.”

“Today is the day you’ve been waiting for,” Kelly captioned the tweet, which contained a link to the 19-minute song.

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶 LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

“I admit I done made some mistakes / And I have some imperfect ways,” Kelly sings at the beginning of the track, before asking: “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent / Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd s—,” he continued. “They’re brainwashed, really? / kidnapped, really? / Can’t eat, really? / Real talk, that s— sound silly.” “What’s the definition of a cult? / What’s the definition of a sex slave?” Kelly asks later in his song. “Go to the dictionary, look it up / Let me know, I’ll be here waiting.”

For the record, Kelly didn’t really “admit” to much of anything. In fact, the entire 20 minute song addresses many of the allegation while emphasizing that he’s being unfairly targeted.

In essence, Kelly is financially strapped and anxious about his tarnished legacy. He seems to be pleading his case to the listener, begging them to remember his music and his contributions. At one point, he even lists his hits as evidence that he deserves a “fair play.”

I admit that I fired some people (people)

I admit that I hired new people (yeah)

I admit that those people I fired, on my mama, was crooked ass people (yeah, yeah, people)

I admit that I don’t own my music (I)

I admit that I wrote on my music (yeah)

Want it back but they don’t wanna do it (don’t wanna)

What the fuck nigga, I wrote that music (I)

I did that Bump and Grind, I did that 12 Play, I did that Fed Up

I changed the damn game, so I deserve me a fair play, so put some respect on my damn name (fair)

Now Wendy Williams mad with me? But I ain’t never offered her no drink (no drink)

But I admit that she asked me, can I get a little Hennessy? (yeah)

We both turned off our phone, we drinked, I smoked, we talked

I admit that I told it all (our phone, we talked, it off)

From my good points to my faults (faults)

She said “What about Aaliyah?”

I said “love”

She said “What about the tape?”

I said “hush”

I said my lawyer said “don’t say noth'”

But I can tell you I’ve been set up (up)

I admit it, however since the first day (first day)

That without knowin’ that I signed my publishin’ away (away)

I admit it, I was young and caught up and so blind, yeah (so blind)

Said I had dyslexia, couldn’t read all them contracts, yeah

Now the truth in this message, is I’m a broke ass legend (message, legend)

The only reason I stay on tour is ’cause I gotta pay my rent (on tour, my)

I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist (come)

So I had to write a song about this, ’cause they always take my words and twist it (song)

Believe me, it’s hard to admit all this, but I’m in my feelin’s about this shit (oh, oh, yeah, yeah)

But I had to set the fuckin’ record straight, so (yeah, yeah)

In the seventh of eight verses on the track, R. Kelly even addresses Jim DeRogatis, the investigative reporter who has covered Kelly’s child molestation allegations since 2000 and most recently wrote the buzzfeed article that revealed details about Kelly’s “sex cult.”

“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)

You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years (25 whole years, yeah)

Writin’ the same stories over and over again (stories, stories, yeah)

Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career (a whole career)

But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies (prayed for you, enemies)

I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gon’ keep on doing me (my joy, doing me)

Now I don’t know what else to say except, I’m so falsely accused

Tell me how can you judge, when you’ve never walked in my shoes”

Coincidentally, it was DeRogatis’ Buzzfeed article that was cited when the Time’s Up movement launched the #MuteRKelly campaign. In the song, Kelly addresses the campaign, stating that “only God can mute” him.

“Women’s groups, my god / Now don’t get it twisted, I do support them, but why they wanna bring down my art?” he asks at one point. Later, he sings, “My work has nothing to do with my private life” and “Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me/ Turn the world against me, but only God can mute me.”

CLICK HERE to read the full lyrics. That being said, the 19-minute song is actually not an admission of any sort. Some have even labeled it “self-serving rambling” as Kelly seems hell bent on pleading his case to the court of public opinion.

Whatever the case, he’s got y’all talking.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s “I admit” song?