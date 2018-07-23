Just a few months ago, Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi shared the news that they were pregnant with their first child (click HERE if you missed that).

On the eve of their one year wedding anniversary, the happily married couple played host to a lavish gathering of friends and family this past weekend as they revealed the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy.

Attendees included ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast members Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker and more.

Check out photos + video of Shamea’s gender reveal ceremony below…

Kandi and Todd pose above with Shamea at her gender reveal party that apparently on June 22nd. In the caption, Kandi wrote “We’re waiting to find out what my boo @shameamorton is having! I’m #TeamBoy. What do y’all think?” Burruss ultimately updated the post to relay the news that Shamea was having a little girl.

Porsha also shared several images from the celebration and she brought along her niece to join along in the gender reveal festivities.

In the video footage below, Shamea and her hubby shared the joyous news with friends and family in a spectacular gender reveal filled with fireworks on the lawn of their sprawling mansion. Kandi and Porsha also shared a few intimate moments with the mother to-be as they speculated on the outcome prior to the great reveal.

Video via FreddyO.

For the record, The Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘friend’ of the show shared that her due date falls around Thanksgiving.