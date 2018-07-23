Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s Release From Jail + Migos Rapper Thanks His Attorney…

Cardi B and Offset are together again after the Migos rapper’s latest brush with the law.

Many suspected Offset would be gone for a while due to his criminal background, but Cardi hit the net to clear up inaccurate reports about her husband’s legal status.

Offset was arrested Friday afternoon in Atlanta after a traffic stop and was released on bond after posting $17,000 bail.

In honor of his release, wife Cardi B, who welcomed their first child together on July 11, posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story saying simply “Home.”

Cardi also posted an Instagram story, Setting the record straight about his criminal record, stating, ‘and for the record he’s not on probation!’

Offset also took to Instagram to share his gratitude to his attorney, Drew Findling, stating:

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THIS MAN

LAWYER/FRIEND HE HAS TAUGHT ME ALOT ABOUT GETTING MORE INVOLVED IN COMMUNITY

HE HELPS ME FINANCIALLY OUTSIDE THE COURT ROOM HE IS THE BEST LAWYER I KNOW I LOVE HIM TO DEATH

Offset was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change. He was released on a $17,000 bond.

Findling told PEOPLE that the arrest was improper and he’s confident in clearing his client’s name.

“He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons. This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.”

The attorney added:

“[Offset’s] holding up as best he can considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court.”