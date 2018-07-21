Another day, another dumb mistake lands a rising star in a jail cell! *sigh*

This time, it’s popular rapper Offset, member of the trio Migos, husband of hip-hop star Cardi B. and new dad.

Offset, real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested on Friday afternoon in Clayton County Georgia on gun and drug charges after his Porsche was pulled over for making an illegal lane change.

Details below…

It’s not looking to good for Offset after being busted with guns and drugs in his pricey sports car.

According to several online reports, Offset and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were pulled over in Jonesboro, Georgia, for an illegal lane change when Clayton County police decied to search his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera.

Officers reportedly found less than one ounce of marijuana and over $107,000 in cash. They also found three guns in the car.

Cephus, 26, was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, according to jail records.

His bodyguard, Gezahgn, 27, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime, records show.

Both men are still being held at Clayton County jail.

What are your thoughts about Offset’s sticky situation?