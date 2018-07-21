Looks like Ciara has finally sparked a banger!!!

CiCi has returned to the airwaves with a brand new Summer anthem called “Level Up”! The video the new single has recently been released and it’s already sitting at #3 on iTunes top videos charts.

Parris Goebel directs and choreographs the visuals for the new upbeat jam from Mrs. Wilson as she joins the Request Dance Crew to get her message to the masses. “Level Up” seems to be an anthem aimed at women (but can be applied to all) with a message to believe in oneself and go for what you want. It’s also jump started a whole new dance challenge.

Ciara and Parris instruct the viewers and listeners to “be your own boss, love yourself, get up and dance. Level up!” The crew immediately pump, gyrate, and snake to the uptempo jam with Ciara in the center leading the way. All with “LEVEL UP” displayed across their tops. The message has been sent!

In the first verse, CiCi seems to make a reference to her Instagram post that got women riled up last winter:

Them old mistakes are gone, I won’t do them no more

That’s old news, there’s new news, I done did that before

I turned nothing to something, my comeback on one hunnid’

Less talking, more action, you just gon’ CiCi coming

I just keep elevating, no losses, just upgrading

My lessons, made blessings, I turned that into money

Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better

I’m chilling, I’m winning, like on another level

And that second verse reads like the usual social media post some of y’all like to put up after you got your feelings hurt. You KNOW what I’m talking about.

Fake friends get dropped like weight

Team love, don’t want no hate (nope)

I’m grindin’, I’m shinin’

Up, up, up on my way

Thank God I never settled

This view is so much better

I’m chilling, I’m winning

Like on another level

For the record, the video has already sparked a #levelupchallenge:

What are your thoughts about Ciara’s new dance challenge? Is this better than the one where folks are falling out of moving cars?

