Houston Family Feud!!! Cissy Reportedly Disowns Son Gary Over Whitney Documentary…

Whitney Houston’s death is still haunting the Houston’s and their latest documentary efforts seems to have caused another rift in the family.

Cissy Houston, who is still struggle with the deaths of both her daughter and granddaughter, is livid about the latest accusations made by the late superstar singer’s own brother, Gary.

So much so… that she’s reportedly disowned him!

In ‘Whitney’, the new documentary in which 60 of Whitney’s closest friends and family members opened up about her life and posited theories of what may have led to her downward spiral into drug addiction, Gary made a shocking allegation that has caused dissension in the Houston family.

A family source revealed to Radar Online that Cissy has totally exiled Gary after he alleged in the film that both he and his sister Whitney were molested by their cousin, Dee Dee Warwick.

“Cissy called Gary and told him ‘I’m cutting you out of my will,’ and hung up the phone.”

The family matriarch seems to feel that Gary, whose wife Pat Houston is the Executive producer for the film, is possibly making up the explosive allegations for publicity.

“Gary never brought up these accusations before and the family doesn’t believe him… They think it was used to just drum up publicity for the film.”

“Although she spoke about her struggle with drugs, the interventions, her daughter Krissi and issues in her marriage, she never PUBLICLY spoke about her father’s stealing from her or revealed any claim that she had been molested,” Cissy noted in her statement. “IF she was molested I do not believe she would have wanted it to be revealed for the first time to thousands, maybe millions of people in a film.”

Cissy also released a lenghty emotional statement recently about the claims molestation claims and says her famous daughter Whitney deserves privacy even in death.

