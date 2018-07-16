Tameka “Tiny” Harris Celebrates Birthday With Celebrity Friends + Estranged Husband T.I. Gifts New Car… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

It’s been a huge birthday weekend for Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The hot mom hit the town this past weekend to celebrate her 43rd birthday with all of her celebrity friends.
Tiny jumped off her birthday weekend with a huge gathering of friends and family at The Gold Room night club in Atlanta.
Attendees included Daughter Zonnique Pullins, Keke Wyatt, Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, 21 Savage and more were in the building, as well as Xscape members Kandi Burruss, Tamika & LoTocha Scott. Tiny’s estranged husband T.I. was noticeably absent for the birthday bash but he redeemed himself with a gift the next day.
Tiny arrives solo but all smiles.
Kandi Burruss
Tamika and LaTocha Scott
Toya Wright
Keke Wyatt came through
Reginae & Zonnique strike a pose
21 Savage
Of course there were whispers about Tiny’s estranged husband T.I. being a no show for her big birthday bash Friday night, but he made up for it Saturday morning in a big way.
Thank you so much Mr. Harris @troubleman31 for showing up on MY ACTUAL birthday & showing out! I really really love this car & all the other nice gifts & I just wanted to tell u how thankful I am. Regardless of whatever, you have done more for me & showed me more love than most will ever have a man to do/give in a lifetime & I appreciate you for that! By the way I’m having an amazing birthday! Thank you to everyone who made this day a special one!! 🙏🏽👑😘💘❤️ #714 #CancerSeason #17yrsWorth