Tameka “Tiny” Harris Celebrates Birthday With Celebrity Friends + Estranged Husband T.I. Gifts New Car… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

It’s been a huge birthday weekend for Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The hot mom hit the town this past weekend to celebrate her 43rd birthday with all of her celebrity friends.

Tiny jumped off her birthday weekend with a huge gathering of friends and family at The Gold Room night club in Atlanta.

Attendees included Daughter Zonnique Pullins, Keke Wyatt, Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, 21 Savage and more were in the building, as well as Xscape members Kandi Burruss, Tamika & LoTocha Scott. Tiny’s estranged husband T.I. was noticeably absent for the birthday bash but he redeemed himself with a gift the next day.

Photos below…

Tiny arrives solo but all smiles.

Kandi Burruss

Tamika and LaTocha Scott

Toya Wright

Keke Wyatt came through

Reginae & Zonnique strike a pose

21 Savage

Of course there were whispers about Tiny’s estranged husband T.I. being a no show for her big birthday bash Friday night, but he made up for it Saturday morning in a big way.

Happy Birthday Tiny!!!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics