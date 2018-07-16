SOLD!!! Ex-Atlanta “Housewife” Phaedra Parks Finally Sells Atlanta Mansion…

NEWSFLASH!!! Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Phaedra Parks can finally sleep easier after getting rid of one of biggest financial obligations… the home she once lived during her stint on the popular reality show.

The ex peach holder recently closed the deal on the sale of one of her two Atlanta homes earlier this month after lowering the sales price $100,000 to make it more appealing to potential buyers.

Details below…

Rodney Ho of the AJC exclusively reported today that Phaedra recently sold the home she once shared with Apollo Nida for $950,000

The Buckhead semi-French Provincial-style mansion in Chastain Park was on sale last November for $1,195,000. She dropped it to $1,050,000 by May. The buyer, who is not known, got the price down another $100,000. According to Zillow, Parks purchased the home back in 2013 for $845,000. Originally built in 1988, it has four bedrooms and 4,453 square feet on two-thirds of an acre of land.

If you recall, just months before losing her cushy reality show gig, Phaedra purchased another huge Buckhead mansion $1.9 million. The home sits on two acres and is about twice the size of the other home.

Parks briefly placed her current home for rent after losing her

high-paying tv show job, but changed her mind after the blawgs got a hold of the news (click HERE if you missed that)

For the record, the quick-witted “housewife” has also been on a quest to reclaim her peach, but despite reports, Parks will not be returning to the popular reality show any time soon.

Nevertheless, Parks still has her instagram modeling career to fall back on, as well as her profits from selling her real estate holdings.

