Meanwhile, in Budapest, the Fresh Prince watches as the latest dance craze, ‘The Shiggy’, hits the internet.

The star of Bright climbs a bridge and dances to Drake’s hit song ‘In My Feelings’ as video drones fly above capturing all the action.

“Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings. I’ma Keep It 💯… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy”

Video below…

Now it’s certainly no secret that Will Smith can dance…

So doing ‘The Shiggy’ to Drake’s “In My Feelings”, was no problem at all…

For the record, ‘The Shiggy’ was started by online comedian ‘Shiggy Show’ and celebs from Ciara to ‘This Is Us’ stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson have all gotten in on the fun.

Needless to say, Will Smith’s entry into the challenge just shut it all down!