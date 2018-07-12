RHOA Girls Night Out: Season 11 Cast Support ‘BLAQUE’ Performance At ATL Live on The Park… (PHOTOS)

It’s peach season!!! The CONFIRMED peach holders for The Real Housewives of Atlanta were spotted enjoying a girl’s night out earlier this week as they attended ATL Live on the Park.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Shanti Das and Marlon Nichols presented the July edition of the live music showcase, which is held monthly at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park. The event drew over 250+ guests who enjoyed performances by R&B group Blaque, Abe Parker, Lindita, and Felixx.

Special guests appearances also included the RHOA cast (Kandi Burress, NeNe Leakes, Porsche Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille), Deon Cole of ABC’s Blackish, Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and BBD, Damien Hall of R&B group Guy and Derek J.

Photos + video below…

BLAQUE was the featured performers last night and RHOA cameras were rolling as Shamari Fears-Devoe and Brandi Williams took the stage to perform a slew of their 90’s hits.

Straight From The A is a proud media partner for the event and of course your favorite blawgger was there to get the scoop! As previously reported , the CONFIRMED peach holders for next season are Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and they all showed up for ‘girl’s night out’ in support of Shamari Devoe.

For the record, Shamari is in the running for Kenya’s snatched peach and it’s clear that her star power may be the key to her entry as her husband, Ronnie Devoe of New Edition, was also there to show his support.

Shamari and Ronnie Devoe

The event was hosted by lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns.

Felixx (who recently completed a performance on FOX TV’s The Four).

DJ Bad provided last night’s 80’s and 90’s soundtrack and In-house band, Quinn and Jukebox kicked-off the show with a unique blend of non-stop R&B, hip hop and rock mixes. Visual Artist Dakoro Edwards provided a live interactive painting during Tuesday night’s event.

Damion Hall (of R&B group GUY) poses with ATL Live on the Park co-creator Marlon Nichols

Special thanks to Angela Watts of 10SquaredPR. StraightFromTheA.com is a proud media partner of ATL Live, the monthly music event is powered by Gentleman Jack.

CLICK HERE for details on how to attend the next ATL LIVE on The Park event.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics