Kenya Moore Desperately Shares Pregnancy Photos As News of Snatched #RHOA Peach Goes Mainstream…

Kenya Moore shared the photo above from date night with her husband Marc Daly and it seems that she’s trolling yet again. Moore had to know that the photo above would draw criticism of her expanding baby bump, but she let naysayers have a field day about the lack of a baby bump in what was presented as a current photo.

I exclusively reported that Kenya’s peach had been snatched for The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season months ago (click HERE if you missed that) and now that the news is finally being confirmed it seems the peachless ‘housewife’ is desperately seeking a bit of positive press.

Less than 24 hours later after the season 11 cast appeared on a group outing in Atlanta, the desperate ‘housewife’ shared a slew of new photos as proof that she’s currently rocking a bigger baby bump.

Photos below…

Kenya posted the photo above just moments ago with the following caption:

#BabyDaly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up.

So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family!

#miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnebertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump #ThankYouJehovah

She also shared several angles just to make sure y’all see it clearly…

One minute she’s posting baby bump photos and the next she’s posting “old” pics with no bump. For the record, I’m happy for Kenya but she needs to quit trying to manipulate the blawgs.

At this point, I’m not sure anyone even cares for her shenanigans since it’s clear she won’t be filming with RHOA for season 11.

I told y’all back in May that Kenya would not be holding a peach this season and that “if her pride would allow it” she would be back in a friend capacity (click HERE if you missed that). Now that the 11th season has moved on without her, “mainstream” media has caught up on the tea but the A-SQUAD already knew.

[Sidebar: Sorry team twirl… it looks like issa wrap for Kenya since she’s too proud to assume a lesser role. But I digress.]

As previously reported, all of the PEACH HOLDERS were spotted earlier this week at ATL Live on the Park to welcome a potential newbie to the crew (click HERE if you missed that), so this all seems like a desperate act of deflection on Kenya’s part in my opinion.