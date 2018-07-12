Radio personality Big Tigger played host to a special private screening of FX Network’s ‘Snowfall’ last night in Atlanta (July 10, 2018).

As ‘Snowfall’ prepares for the launch of it’s 2nd season, the network invited several tastemakers out the SCADShow to preview the premiere episode as well as participate in a Q&A session with the cast themselves. Actors Damson Idris, Carter Hudson and Isaiah John were all in attendance along with executive producer Dave Andron.

Additional attendees included former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall, “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Shay Johnson, Isaac Hayes III, radio personality Beestroh, actress Racquel John (Acrimony), actor Mike Merrill (The Bobby Brown Story) and actor Larry Rhem (“The Quad”).

Photos + details below…

Radio personality Big Tigger moderated a lively Q&A that gave insight into how the cast’s lives have changed since season 1 and what viewers can expect from the characters’ quest for money, power and influence in season 2.

Big Tigger

Snowfall season 2 continues its riveting story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.

Season two follows our ensemble of characters as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles as we enter 1984. All of them are working toward their ultimate goals of money, power, and influence including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young street entrepreneur beginning to experience the perils of success; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative who finds that his off-book drug-funded operation may be vulnerable from unexpected sources, both personal and professional; and Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the drug-running couple who discover the potency of crack and try to exploit it, despite the new dangers involved.

Damson Idris

Isaiah John

Carter Hudson

Snowfall is created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron and Executive Produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron will serve as showrunner.

Fmr Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall

Shay Johnson

Snowfall returns Thursday, July 19 at 10/9c on FX. Follow the show on all social platforms at @SnowfallFX.



PHOTOS: Datrick Davis/DaeRae Media