Former RHOA cast member, Phaedra Parks is in hot water after throwing quite a bit of shade at Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson‘s ex, Vivica A. Fox. In an Instagram post, the quick-witted entertainment attorney insinuates that Fiddy’s magic stick will lock you down for life.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Everybody caught the shade, including Vivica. Phaedra tried to clear it up, but Vivica wasn’t having it!