Former RHOA cast member, Phaedra Parks is in hot water after throwing quite a bit of shade at Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson‘s ex, Vivica A. Fox. In an Instagram post, the quick-witted entertainment attorney insinuates that Fiddy’s magic stick will lock you down for life.
[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]
You don’t rock with #Power??????? @50cent. . . .get the strap ✊🏾 Tune in now for Season5 🎉. Sidenote: Before y’all start the chatter he ain’t Mr. Chocolate. Everybody knows his strap will have you sprung for 20 years and ain’t nobody got time for that!!! I have 2 kings and too many jobs but he smells amazing and is plum fine so keep him in your top 3 fantasy roster 🏆
Everybody caught the shade, including Vivica. Phaedra tried to clear it up, but Vivica wasn’t having it!
What do you think about Phaedra and Vivica beefin’ over 50 Cent
Get the strap!