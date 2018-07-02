Oprah Winfrey is the cover girl for the August edition of Vogue UK. Winfrey shared the image above via social media calling it an ‘incredibly regal experience’ as she poses wearing a custom-made taffeta gown by Stella McCartney and white-and-yellow-diamond and emerald earrings by Buccellati.

Inside the issue, the media mogul discusses race, feminism, her Royal wedding appearance, the loves and losses in her life and also touches on rumors of her presidential ambitions.

Details + photos below…

In the image above, Oprah wears a made-to-order duchesse-satin dress by Alexander McQueen, a diamond bracelet, worn in hair, diamond, coral and spinel earrings, a diamond and ruby ring by Van Cleef & Arpels, and a pavé-diamond ring by Asprey.

The media mogul is photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the high fashion magazine, and styled by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, with hair by Nicole Mangrum and Malcolm Edwards, and make-up by Derrick Rutledge.

In a rare one-on-one interview with Vogue UK writer Decca Aitkenhead, Winfrey opens up about her thoughts on the current political climate, specifically addressing the #MeToo #TimesUp movement, stating:

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times’, but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently.” she asserts. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”

Oprah wears a made-to-order green jacquard gown with brooch and jewelled shoes by Erdem. Diamond and ruby hair ornament by Bina Goenka. Emerald and diamond earrings and cuffs by G by Glenn Spiro. Emerald ring with diamond surround by Moussaieff. Emerald and pavé-diamond ring by Bulgari.

Oprah has previously addressed rumors of her running for president in 2020 and she reiterates that the position of POTUS is NOT something she’s aspiring to be:

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Read the full interview with Winfrey in the August issue, which is out on newsstands on July 6.