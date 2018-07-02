Baby Bump Watch: Kenya Moore Cradles Growing Belly + Responds To Rumors Of Being Peachless…

Kenya Moore and her growing baby belly were spotted out and about in Atlanta last night (July 1, 2018).

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta played host to a watch party for her new ‘Kandi Koated Nights’ talk show at her home and Moore was among the invited guests.

During Kandi’s live, she forced an apprehensive Kenya Moore stand up and show her baby bump.

Photos + video below…

Kenya, 48, is reportedly 5 months pregnant with her first child and there has been criticism of whether she’s rocking a baby bump or a burger belly.

I guess she finally puts the chatter to rest last night…

or did she?

As you know, the newly wedded ‘housewife’ announced her pregnancy last April during the taping of the Season 10 reunion show and is reported to have lost her peach holding status for season 11 (click HERE if you missed that).

After running into Kandi at the airport, it seems that Kenya may have found an ally in the fight to keep her peach.

On a related note, Kenya hit instagram to say this to say about being ‘peachless’ this season:

Do you really think Bravo would talk to a trashy blog like “radar online?” When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? 🤔 N-E-V-E-R To the outlets that regurgitate their fake desperate stories: shame on you lazy MFs!

Unless you hear it from me, it’s fake news!

Reviewing my latest offer now 💅🏾 #teamtwirl #kenyamoore #rhoa

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s latest ‘baby bump’ sighting?