XXXtentacion death has certainly struck a nerve in the hip hop community and his track “SAD!” recently broke Spotify’s single day streaming record.

Following his untimely passing, the estate of the late rapper has released a brand new video for the single, which starts with the fallen rapper attending his own memorial service and transitions onto him battling his inner demons.

Watch the full video below…

The track comes off of XXXTentacion’s most recent project ‘?’ which features the likes of Joey Bada$$, Travis Barker, Matt Ox, PnB Rock and a few others.

XXXTentacion is listed as the writer and creative director for the posthumous video.

What are your thoughts about XXXTentacion’s “Sad” video?