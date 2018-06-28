Pat Houston, Whitney Houston‘s sister-in-law and former manager, making the rounds defending a new documentary that intimately explores the singer’s life.

Pat Houston, who served as executive producer of ‘Whitney,’ recently appeared on Good Morning America to shed light on the new film.

Houston says the movie is the most authentic look into the life of the famous star as it was created by “people that have dealt with her emotions from the day she was born until the day she died, people that were around her. People that really knew her and had to deal with everything — really lived what she lived.”

Whitney died in 2012 at age 48 following a years-long battle with addiction, which Pat Houston admits that the family partially enabled.

Whitney’s brother Michael actually speaks out in the documentary about introducing her to drugs at an early age. Pat Houston discusses this in the interview, stating:

“For him, I guess it was therapeutic to really talk about it. It was like a pressure cooker opening up,” Houston said of her brother-in-law. “He was speaking about himself and talking about his sister. He just needed to talk and after sharing his sister with the world for over 30 years — and just having to protect an image — that moment was his. It was kind of a healing process for him as well.”

There is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the new film, as it also makes stunning allegations about the music icon’s early childhood, saying she was sexually abused by Dee Dee Warwick, Whitney’s cousin and the sister of singer Dionne Warwick.

While Whitney is hardly the first feature inspired by the life of the singer, director Kevin Macdonald previously noted that it was created with official participation from the Houston estate.

“I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully? I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. “They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault’ while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, Whitney is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew.”

The documentary ‘Whitney’ is described as “an intimate, unflinching portrait of Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life. Using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best”.

‘Whitney’ hits theaters July 6, 2018.