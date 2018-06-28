OPEN POST: Did Mo’Nique’s Leaked Conversation With Tyler Perry Validate Her Claims? Or Nah?

Another day, another chance for Mo’Nique to battle the powers that be in Hollywood. This time, the ‘blackballed’ actress has targeted Tyler Perry once again.

Just last year, Mo’Nique revealed Perry called her amidst all of the drama between she, Lee Daniels and Oprah in an attempt to squash the issue (click HERE if you missed that).

Now that Dame Dash has publicly blasted Lee Daniels (with RECEIPTS), Mo’Nique has decided it’s the perfect time to ‘leak’ her own receipts in the form of secretly recorded audio from the conversation she and her husband Sidney Hicks had with Tyler Perry last year.

For the record, Mo’Nique leaked the secretly recorded conversation to Rolling Out, an online magazine that has been well-documented as one that will post fake news for people with a vendetta. But I digress.

In the leaked snippets above, Perry apologizes for his role in the melee and admits Mo’Nique being labled “hard to work with” is unfair. He also call’s the Oscar-winning actress the ‘Black Oprah Winfrey” (as if Oprah isn’t Black (?) and attempts to make amends, stating:

“This is why I’m calling you right now. I just watched the podcast. And the reason I’m calling, I sat down here and watched it, and I’m looking at you and I’m looking at Mo’Nique and I see pain there, I see hurt. I don’t want to be a part of anybody, anybody being hurt.”

Perry also admits that he believed that Mo’Nique should have been paid to promote the movie Precious overseas and even attempts to make things right by saying he would cut the check to Mo’Nique for any additional monies owed to her for the movie Precious (something Mo’Nique says never happened).

We discussed this situation at length a few days ago during my LIVE call-in show and many seem to believe that Mo’Nique’s leaking the private conversation was a violation, from which she may not be able to recover.

What are your thoughts about Mo’Nique leaking the Tyler Perry snippets? Did it help her argument? Or Nah?