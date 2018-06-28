NEWSFLASH!! Singer/actress LeToya Luckett and her new husband, Tommicus Walker, are expecting their first child together.

The former Destiny’s Child member recently shared the joyous news via social media with a little help from her stepdaughter, Madison.

Video below…

LeToya and Tommicus Walker tied the knot this past December in a lavish Texas wedding. Madison is the Dallas-based entrepreneur’s daughter from a previous relationship.