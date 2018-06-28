Baby Bump Watch: #RHOA Kandi Burruss Spots PEACHLESS Kenya Moore At The Airport + Did Moore Reveal She’s Having A BOY? (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in the process of filming it’s 11th season and since Kenya Moore no longer has a peach, it seems she’s decided to skip town for a while.

As you know, the season 11 cast were all in Miami this past weekend celebrating the launch of Nene Leake’s Swaggalicious Boutique chain (click HERE if you missed that) and many ASSUMED that Kenya’s couldn’t travel due to her condition.

Welp… Kandi Burruss certainly put those rumors to bed after crossing paths with the former ‘housewife’ in the Atlanta airport.

Kenya playfully responded to Kandi and many feel her comment may have inadvertently revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Details below…

Kenya responded that her unborn child can’t wait to meet “HIS” auntie…

Once people caught on to the slip, Moore quickly tried to cover up her error…

Congrats again to Mr. & Mrs. Daly. It seems Kenya will have plenty of time to enjoy her pregnancy now that she’s not tied to being a peach holder this season.