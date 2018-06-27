The Jackson family has lost yet another member of their family.

Joe Jackson, the family patriarch has died after battling cancer.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Jackson passed away at 3:30AM Wednesday in L.A.

We broke the story … Joe was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer. His family had been flocking to his bedside since. His wife, Katherine, had been at his bedside as were some of Joe’s children and grandchildren.

Joe Jackson had reportedly been battling health problems for some time now.

After a stroke and 3 heart attacks back in 2015, he had been implanted with a pacemaker. He was also hospitalized back in 2016 after coming down with a high fever.

Condolences to the Jackson family.