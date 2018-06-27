ON BLAST!! Dame Dash Confronts Lee Daniels Over $2 Million Dollar Loan + Hits Him w/$5 Million Fraud Lawsuit…

Damon “Dame” Dash has publicly blasted producer Lee Daniels for an unpaid debt.

Dash has the whole net buzzing after sharing footage where he confronted the Empire Producer over a $2 million dollar loan that has never been repaid.

Details below…

Dame Dash revealed that he’s apparently been trying to get Lee Daniels to pay back a $2 million loan he gave him back in 2014. There have reportedly been several disputes between the two over the loan, and Dash has spoke about it in several previous interviews.

In a new Instagram post, Dash shares video footage from the time he confronted Daniels at a Diana Ross’ concert.

In the video, an enraged Dame can be heard stating:

“As a black man, I gave you money that you needed, so how you not gonna give me my money? Two million dollars, bro, that’s like working capital!”

With Diana Ross talking to the audience in the background, Dash urges Daniels toAn obviously flustered Daniels tells Dash he’ll give him his phone number and they’ll “have a discussion,” later promising that he’ll get Dash the money he’s owed. “You never had to struggle,” Dash shouts at Daniels moments before the video cuts off.

Dash also included a caption with his video which tagged Lee Daniels (who goes by the Instagram name, @originalbigdaddy), to ensure his message was delivered loud and clear:

I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director…it was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy…he promised I get my money back in months…then he makes Precious and goes missing so he doesn’t have to pay me…then then Butler…Empire…same sh*t … Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me?…why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court…ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of shit is this.. #paywhatyouowe”

On a related note, Dash has hit Daniels with a $5 million dollar fraud suit over the unpaid debt which was filed yesterday (June 26, 2018).

In the suit, ffiled in New York Supreme Court by Dash’s NYC-based lawyer Natraj Bhushanwhich, Dash is suing both Lee Daniels personally and Lee Daniels Entertainment for monetary damages “in an amount to be determined at trial, but estimated at no less than Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00), and issue any Producer credits and ownership rights to Plaintiff to which he may have heretofore been entitled,” states the multi-claim complaint. (read it here).

The new suit stems from a March 2015 confidential, global settlement of claims related to the Dash v. Daniels, et al. litigation where Dash was agreed to be given a co-executive producer credit and “five percent (5%) on all amounts that Mr. Daniels actually receives from his backend participation” on a Richard Pryor biopic the now Star EP was to direct that never happened.

Needless to say, this year’s long battle is to going to end soon.

What are your thoughts about Dame Dash blasting Lee Daniels over his massive unpaid debt?