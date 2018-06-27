Cardi B and Offset celebrated their little one’s impending arrival with an insane baby shower!

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rappstress promised fans that her baby shower was going to be ‘lit,’ and according to social media, it certainly was.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Monica and Shannon Brown and more all attended Cardi’s ‘Fairytale’ themed shower and the mom and dad-to-be, who recently revealed their secret wedding, appeared to be basking in the glow of their love.

Photos below…

The event, which was themed as ‘A Bronx Fairytale,’ was held yesterday (June 26) in Atlanta, the swanky affair drew quite a crowd.

Offset & Cardi B pose with Monica & Shannon Brown

Rasheeda Frost and Cardi B

Offset & Kirk Frost

Monica & Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina

Congrats to the happy couple!