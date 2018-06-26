THEY SAY: Future Reportedly Knocked Up Bow Wow’s Baby Mama…

Word on the curb is that Future has secured yet another ‘trophy’.

Late last year, Bow Wow’s suicidal thoughts ran rampant when he found out his baby mama, Joie Chavis, was dating Future (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… now it’s being speculated that Future is the father of Joie’s unborn child.

Details below…

Speculation has been running rampant for days after Joie Chavis appeared to be rocking a baby bump over the weekend.

Joie soon set the record straight with the following confirmation:

In the photo posted to Instagram, Chavis happily clutches her baby bump as she poses in a split during a group photo at a super hero-themed birthday party with the caption, “Oh baby! ❤ you know we had to do it for the kids 🎉 #happybirthdayvanna”

While Bow Wow’s baby mama hasn’t confirmed the identity of her latest child’s father, fans have guesstimated that it’s Future due to the timeline of their dating history.

Future and Joie reportedly dated from August 2017 through April 2018, which is when Future reportedly reunited with one of his other baby mamas.

Whatever the case, if the rumors are true, Joie will be baby mama number 5 (or six) for Future. His growing list currently consists of Brittni Mealy (son, Jakory), India J (daughter, Londyn), Jessica Smith (son, 15), and Ciara (son, Future).

What are your thoughts about Joie Chavis’ recent announcement?