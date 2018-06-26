Cardi B. Confirms She & Offset Secretly Married Late Last Year…

NEWSFLASH! Cardi B. and Offset are man and wife and have reportedly been man and wife for several months now.

Recently revealed marriage records prove that the hop-hop couple got hitched back in September 2017, which was a month before Offset publicly proposed to Cardi onstage (click here if you missed that).

TMZ broke the news yesterday after they discovered a copy of the marriage certificate:

We did some digging and found out they got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, GA on Sept. 20, 2017. For you single folks … the marriage certificate is filed with the court AFTER a couple does the deed as proof the marriage really happened.







I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!

Cardi has since hit the net to confirm that she and Offset are indeed married stating in part:

She also explained her need to keep her relationship status private and says the experience is the inspiration for her next album:

Word on the curb is that Cardi B and Offset are planning an extravagant celebration of their nuptials AFTER their baby is born. I predict it may also be televised for our viewing pleasure.

Nevertheless, congratulations to the happy couple and props to Cardi B for becoming a wife before she became a ‘baby mama’.

