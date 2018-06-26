The 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta began taping a few weeks ago and there’s already been a lot of chatter about the new season.

Earlier this year, Kandi Burruss accused fellow cast mate Porsha Williams of ‘playing the victim’ even though Porsha had after apologized several times for her role in ‘rape gate’ (click HERE if you missed that).

According to social media, Kandi has finally decided to forgive and forget.

Kandi made it clear during the season 10 reunion show that she’s still not quite over Porsha joining forces with Phaedra Parks to spread those vicious ‘rape’ lies about her.

As you know, Phaedra lost her peach after season nine after Porsha threw her under the bus as being the culprit behind the rumor that Kandi wanted to drug Porsha and take her to her “sex dungeon.”

Kandi even threw a bit of shade towards her former friend with her season 10 tag line… ‘Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!’ further adding to speculation that as long as Kandi is on the show, Phaedra is out.

It’s been proven that Kandi is capable of holding a grudge for decades (just ask the Scott sisters of Xscape), but apparently the Atlanta ‘housewife’ has decided to let bygones be bygones, at least when it comes to Porsha.







Kandi not only recently ‘re-followed’ Porsha Williams on social media, but she also gave her a shoutout in a recent post as she reminisced about how far Kandi Koated Nights has come.

Here are some throwback clips of a few @kandikoatednights episodes that we did when our show was still online with @amberrose @tamiroman & @porsha4real (I guess it’s ok for me to post you since we’re cool again after this weekend…😂) We’ve had some really great guest over the years. Thank you to every guest that has ever been on #KKN! Now we’re taking this epic show to tv!

As previously reported, Kandi Koated Nights has been picked up by Bravo and will premiere Sunday night July 1st on at 9pm.