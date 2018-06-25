Jamie Foxx Calls For Mo’Nique & Oprah To End Beef… (VIDEO)

Jamie Foxx hit the stage of The 2018 BET Awards show to offer his take on a few notable beefs this year and he says that there’s a major one many seem to have overlooked… Mo’Nique vs. Oprah.

[FLASHBACK: Storytime: Mo’Nique Explains History Behind Oprah Beef… (VIDEO)]

If you recall, Mo’Nique hit the stage during one of her comedy shows to tell Mother O, as well as her fellow media moguls Tyler Perry & Lee Daniels, to “s*ck her d*ck’ (click HERE if you missed that).

Well Foxx hit the stage to publicly call for a truce.

Video below…

What are your thoughts about Jamie Foxx’s statements?