NEWSFLASH!! Erykah Badu apparently feels ‘somekindaway’ about Janelle Monae hiding her sexual identity all these years.

The iconic songstress recently hit the net to express her love for ‘all the gays’ and notes that she’s insulted that Janelle Monae never hit on her.

Jun 24, 2018

Happy PRIDE, Janelle Monae. I had to find out over the internet. So I guess I’m not your type.

What a person doesn’t say speaks volumes. Happy PRIDE… you gay.