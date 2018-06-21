The man who allegedly murdered up and coming rapper XXXTentacion has been arrested.

Meet Dedrick D. Williams, 22. Williams was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department and booked with first degree murder yesterday (Wed. June 20, 2018).

Details below…

Dedrick Williams, aka ‘Tattooman Chucky’ has been taken into custody in Miami, FL for the untimely death of XXXtentacion, who was gunned down Monday afternoon as he sat in his car outside a motorcycle dealer.

As previously reported, XXXtentacion was shot in the next during an attempted robbery and died instantly on the scene.

The murder happened in broad daylight, and there were several witnesses who reported seeing 2 masked men flee the scene.

Cops collected security footage from the motorcycle shop where the shooting occurred and zoned in on a suspect.

The alleged murderer has a long rap sheet. He has at least 11 felonies on his recording including a 2014 domestic violence charge where he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

Williams has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was also arrested for grand theft auto.

During a vigil Wednesday night in South Florida … X’s mother told family and friends she’d just gotten notice from police that they’d made the arrest.

Police believe there were 3 people involved in the murder. TMZ reports that in addition to Williams, authorities also obtained two other arrest warrants in connection with the murder.

R.I.P. XXXtentacion.

