NYC rapper/reality star Jim Jones is in hot water in Coweta County, Georgia.

Jones is facing several charges after he and friends led Georgia cops on a high speed chase that ended in him being busted for possession of drugs and a handgun.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Jones was a backseat passenger in a car cops pulled over Thursday evening in Cowetta County.

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and cops gave chase. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle … and finally stopped.

We’re told Jones and three others were in the car. After a search, deputies found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and cash … which Jones called “just petty cash.” One of the pistols was stolen, according to cops. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items … but Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxy and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.” Since no one claimed the paraphernalia … everyone was busted. Jones was charged for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics … all felonies. He also got a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container.

Jones was released on $7,000 bail.

