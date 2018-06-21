Jones is facing several charges after he and friends led Georgia cops on a high speed chase that ended in him being busted for possession of drugs and a handgun.
Details below…
Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and cops gave chase. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle … and finally stopped.
We’re told Jones and three others were in the car. After a search, deputies found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and cash … which Jones called “just petty cash.”
One of the pistols was stolen, according to cops. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items … but Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxy and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.”
Since no one claimed the paraphernalia … everyone was busted. Jones was charged for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics … all felonies. He also got a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container.
Jones was released on $7,000 bail.