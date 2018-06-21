NEWSFLASH!! Mary J. Blige is official single again and back on the prowl.

The 47-year-old soulful singer can finally be ‘drama free’ now that a Los Angeles judge has approved the divorce settlement between her and ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.

Details below…

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Blige’s divorce was finalized Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The divorce marks the end of a very contentious battle between the two as they parted ways after twelve years of marriage.

Last year, Blige was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. When she filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — the hitmaker had asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Isaacs.

In May 2017, Blige claimed Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved a woman he was having an affair with, not her. She also claimed that Isaacs drives a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he refused to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

The singer went on to say that she has long been the only bread-winner in the family and she is burdened with all of the debts, which she claimed total more than $10,000,000.

While the couple have no children together, Blige, has been a stepmother to Isaacs’ children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship since they wed in 2003.

I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.

The former couple, who first revealed they were splitting after 12 years of marriage in 2016, reached a divorce settlement in March.

The exact terms of the divorce settlement are confidential according to court documents.

Congrats to Mary on finally being free!

