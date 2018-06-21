It usually goes down in DMs for entertainers seeking their latest conquest (just ask Future) but Fabolous’s abusive past recently prevented him from securing a thot.

Fabolous and his baby mama, Emily B. have managed to portray a united front online since their domestic issues were made public, but apparently the rapper is still quite single and on the prowl.

An Instagram model by the name of Fiorella Zelaya recently put the rapper on blast for sliding in her direct messages by posting a series of screen shots.

Details below…

Zelaya, who goes by the name Miss Peru on IG, totally curves Fab with Future’s classic dismissal, ‘Nah I’m good luv, enjoy‘ and further drags him by referencing his abusive history with his baby mama, Emily B.

Miss Peru and her fiancè.

What are your thoughts about Miss Peru putting Fabolous on blast?