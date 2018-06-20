Word on the curb is that Joseline Hernandez has just secured the bag with a brand new reality show.

Having burned all her bridges over at VH1 with her abrupt exit from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, the self-proclaimed ‘puerto rican princess’ heads over to WeTV for ‘Joseline Takes Miami’.

Details below…

Set in South Beach, JoJo’s new show will reportedly follow her life as she balances motherhood while working on new music with a “talented array of Latin artists.”

According to reports, “Joseline Takes Miami” will feature the 31-year-old’s journey as a single mom raising her daughter, Bonnie Bella in her new home in South Beach.

The show will also illuminate Hernandez’s sexy tropical lifestyle, which is closer to what she found in her birthplace of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

‘Joseline Takes Miami’ is set to begin production at the end of July and will be produced by Carlos King, former executive producer of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and several other shows.

Hernandez has reportedly been granted an ‘executive producer’ title for her new show and also negotiated a deal with the network for them to produce a Latin single.

Neither Hernandez nor the station producers have indicated whether or not ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Stevie J will appear on the show, but if their latest social media exchange is any indication, it’s best that he not.

Will you be tuning in to watch Joseline’s new reality show?