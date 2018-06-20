NEWSFLASH!!! Jeezy is getting fit and fine for the summertime in preparation for one of Atlanta’s top events.

The popular entertainer/entrepreneur recently joined City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha

to announced that they will join forces to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4th to raise money to support three nonprofit organizations which share the common goal of promoting healthy lifestyles and empowering children to make smart choices.

Details below…

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race is a 10-kilometer run held annually in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 4, Independence Day.

According to the press release, Jeezy and Mayor Lance-Bottoms will partner to run th race to raise money for The Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids, Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, and the City of Atlanta, Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program.

As a frequent runner, Mayor Bottoms looks forward to participating in her first AJC Peachtree Road Race as mayor.

“Exercise is an essential and regular part of my routine,” said Mayor Bottoms. “I am excited to run the Peachtree this year with Jeezy in support of nonprofits that are committed to fostering healthy habits for our residents, and especially our children.”

Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track club and Race Director for the AJC Peachtree Road Race also spoke to welcome Jeezy’s partnership with Mayor Lance-Bottoms, stating:

In its 49-year history, the AJC Peachtree Road Race has welcomed everyone from the world’s best runners to elected officials to celebrities and entertainers. We are excited to welcome Jeezy in 2018.

Over the next month, Jeezy will undergo training and a strict diet that will be shared on social media as he gears up his fundraising campaign #JeezyRunsPeachtree. He is also encouraging his celebrity friends and network to show their support by making a minimum donation of $10 via the streetdreamzfoundation website.

Supporters are also encouraged to share their support via social media platforms to encourage others to donate to this great cause.

The final amount raised will be presented to the charities at a special event following his completion of the race on July 4th.