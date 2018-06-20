The new season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood hasn’t even started yet, but at least one cast member has already called it quits.

K. Whasserface (aka K. Michelle) was reportedly signed on to Cali version of the popular franchise but when a fan recently inquired about her position, Whasserface (aka Miss New Booty) responded that she’s DONE with the show.

Details below…

K. Whasserface, 34, (born Kimberly Pate) has had a lengthy on and off relationship with the franchise. The songstress, who has appeared in two installments; Atlanta and New York, has had several volatile confrontations with co-stars that led her to leaving the show multiple times.

The embattled singer was also fronted a spinoff titled ‘K. Whasserface: My Life’ for three seasons, but returned to the franchise for season five in Hollywood. When asked about her return, K. Whasserface says she’s “done!”

Just last may, K. Whasserface hinted about the show having fake storylines, specifically involving Lyrica and A1, stating:

These storylines are getting out of hand. Next they’ll be claiming that Jesus came and sat at the foot of their bed.

Welp, I guess now the loud mouthed reality star will have plenty of time to recover from the several reconstructive surgeries needed to remove the toxic substances she had pumped into her rear end in back ally procedures.

What are your thoughts about K. Whasserface reportedly ‘quitting’ Love & Hip Hop Hollywood?