NEWSFLASH!! Keshia Knight Pulliam is following her dreams of being a rapper.

The “The Cosby Show” alum tries her had at spitting hot fire at the expense her ex-husband.

Pulliam, 38, who is most famous for her portrayal of Rudy Huxtable in the classic ’80s sitcom, recently dropped a few bars on a track laid down by her brother Kofa titled “Heat Rises 2.”

Check out Keshia’s rap skills below…

In the clip above, Pulliam’s rap moniker is “Peaches” and she takes aim at her ex-husband Ed Hartwell stating:

My baby daddy hit the switch up, I knew I should’ve got a prenup.

The 38-year-old starlit also throws shots at Donald Trump, whom she worked with during a stint on “Celebrity Apprentice,” stating

Thirty-eight years ain’t enough. I’ve been doing this longer than Donald Trump’s hair’s been messed up.

What are your thoughts about “Peaches” Pulliam’s diss track?